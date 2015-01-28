UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
LONDON Jan 28 Specialty chemicals firm Johnson Matthey expects to report a rise in full-year profit after a one percent gain in third-quarter earnings, the company said in a trading update.
The London-listed firm, the world's larget maker of autocatalysts, posted third-quarter profit before tax of 96.5 million pounds ($146.46 million).
Group sales, excluding the loss of a 10 million pound commission contract with Anglo American Platinum, were 7 percent higher than the previous year at 745 million pounds thanks to a rise in new business and the sale of emissions-reducing car technologies.($1 = 0.6589 pounds) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.