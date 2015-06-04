LONDON, June 4 Johnson Matthey, the
world's largest autocatalysts maker, said on Thursday that it
expects its performance to improve in the next financial year as
it posted a small increase in annual profit, helped by higher
sales of catalysts in Europe.
The UK-based specialty chemicals company reported underlying
pre-tax profit of 440.1 million pounds ($674.6 million) for the
year to the end of March, up from 427.3 million pounds the
previous year, helped by stricter EU regulation on vehicle
emissions which boosted sales of its catalysts.
That compares with a company-provided analysts' consensus
of£437.3 million pounds.
($1 = 0.6524 pounds)
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Pravin Char)