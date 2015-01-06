(Adds division details, share movement)

Jan 6 Johnson Service Group Plc, which rents and dry cleans uniforms and other textiles, said it expected full-year results to be slightly ahead of expectations, sending its shares up more than 4 percent.

The British company, which traces its origins to 1780, also said it had initiated a review of its dry cleaning business and would close 109 branches in the first half of the current year.

"Whilst the dry cleaning news is likely to get a disproportionate amount of attention, this looks like the right move to ensure higher margins in the medium term," Investec analyst Andrew Gibb said in a note to clients.

Johnson Service expects to take a charge of about 6.5 million pounds ($9.91 million) related to the review.

The company said the dry cleaning business continued to operate in a difficult high-street environment, and was unable to maintain the like-for-like sales growth of 2013.

Johnson Service said it benefited from the acquisition of hotel linen-cleaning service provider Bourne Services Group Ltd in early 2014.

The company's textile rental division continued to perform well with improved margins and strong new sales. The division accounted for about 70 percent of group revenue in 2013.

Analysts on average expect full-year pretax profit at 19.60 million pounds on revenue of 210.16 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company is scheduled to report results for the year ended Dec. 31 on March 3.

Shares in the Cheshire-based company were up 2.4 percent at 63 pence at 0938 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.6562 pounds) (Reporting by Soumithri Mamidipudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)