* Boston Scientific did not infringe J&J unit patent
* Appeals court declines to find two patents tainted
Sept 28 A federal appeals court said Boston
Scientific Corp (BSX.N) did not infringe a patent by Johnson &
Johnson's (JNJ.N) Cordis unit related to a stent used to treat
coronary artery disease, but could not block the enforcement of
two patents.
Wednesday's ruling in the 14-year-old case by the U.S.
Federal Circuit Court of Appeals is the latest in a long line
of litigation over stents between the companies.
The dispute concerned balloon-expandable stents, which are
used to treat blocked blood vessels as an alternative to more
invasive coronary bypass surgery.
Cordis initially sued Boston Scientific in 1997.
Wednesday's ruling upheld a lower court judge's decision
that Boston Scientific's NIR stent did not literally infringe a
Cordis patent.
It also said Boston Scientific failed to show that the
patent and one other were tainted because the original
patentees, when applying for the patents, hid information from
the U.S. agency that eventually granted approval.
Boston Scientific has about $1.5 billion of annual stent
sales. In June, J&J said Cordis would stop selling drug-coated
heart stents, after losing market share to Abbott Laboratories
(ABT.N) as well as Boston Scientific. [ID:nN15281883]
The case is Cordis Corp v. Boston Scientific Corp et al,
U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 2010-1311,
2010-1316.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn)