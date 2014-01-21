Jan 21 Johnson & Johnson : * Jnj.n says expects 2014 effective tax rate of 18.5 to 19 percent,

above 2013 rate of 17.2 percent * Jnj.n says expects 2014 reported sales to grow 3.2 percent to 4.2 percent to

between $73.5 billion and $74.3 billion * Jnj says expects deceleration in pharmceuticals sales growth in 2014, but

increasing sales growth of medical devices and consumer products