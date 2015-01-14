By Jessica Dye
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 14 Johnson & Johnson said
in a court filing on Wednesday that women are being illegally
solicited by unknown callers trying to persuade them to sue over
transvaginal mesh devices, which are the subject of more than
35,000 lawsuits against its Ethicon Inc subsidiary.
In the filing, Johnson & Johnson said it had received
numerous reports from women about unsolicited phone calls from
strangers who either knew their private medical details, like
the fact that they had recently had surgery, or were fishing for
similar information. The callers appear to be misusing private
medical information protected under U.S. law, the filing said.
The filing asked U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin in the
Southern District of West Virginia - who oversees federal mesh
cases - to allow for an investigation of the calls. Plaintiffs
should be required to offer proof they were injured by an
Ethicon device, and all plaintiffs' lawyers in the cases against
Ethicon should answer questions under oath about any knowledge
of direct telephone solicitation, which is prohibited by
American Bar Association rules and outlawed in some states, the
filing said.
The unknown callers - some of whom purported to be from
Johnson & Johnson or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration -
told the women they could receive up to $40,000 if they filed a
suit over Ethicon mesh, the filing alleged.
A lead plaintiffs' lawyer in the litigation, Bryan Aylstock,
called the motion a "baseless attempt" to avoid responsibility
for the devices.
Johnson & Johnson is one of seven manufacturers facing more
than 70,000 federal lawsuits before Goodwin over mesh devices,
used to treat stress urinary incontinence and pelvic organ
prolapse.
The cases have resulted in several multimillion-dollar
verdicts so far against Ethicon as well as other manufacturers
including Boston Scientific and C.R. Bard. The
companies have denied liability.
No plaintiffs' firms were accused of specific wrongdoing.
But the filing noted that firms have spent millions of dollars
on advertisements for transvaginal mesh, and stand to earn more
if more clients file lawsuits that are eventually settled.
Johnson & Johnson said the calls could be a significant
factor in the flood of lawsuits it has faced over mesh, which it
said was considered the "gold standard" for treating stress
urinary incontinence. Johnson & Johnson spokesman Ernie Knewitz
said the company was "compelled to report these activities to
the judge" after receiving reports from women about the calls.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye, Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Tom
Brown)