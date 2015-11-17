(Adds Genmab shares, analyst sales forecasts, price details)

Nov 17 Shares in Genmab jumped 11 percent on Tuesday after U.S. regulators approved an experimental blood cancer drug that the Danish biotech company licensed in 2012 to Johnson & Johnson.

The new medicine called Darzalex, or daratumumab, may offer hope to patients who have run out of other options for fighting multiple myeloma.

The early approval of the antibody treatment follows impressive clinical data and analysts at Jefferies and Nordea said its peak sales could eventually reach $5 billion. The consensus for 2020 sales is currently around $1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters Cortellis.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said late on Monday it had approved Darzalex for patients who had already undergone at least three prior standard treatments for multiple myeloma, which affects infection-fighting plasma cells that reside in the bone marrow.

Darzalex, given as an infusion, works by helping the immune system attack cancer cells.

In one 106-patient study, tumours shrank or were no longer detectable in 29 percent of patients taking Darzalex, and the benefit lasted for an average of 7.4 months. In a second trial, involving 42 patients, 36 percent of patients taking the J&J/Genmab drug saw a partial or complete reduction in tumours.

Researchers said it is the first antibody drug to demonstrate effectiveness against myeloma without having to be combined with other medicines.

The most common side effects of the treatment included fatigue, nausea, back pain, fever and cough.

An estimated 26,850 Americans are expected to be diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2015.

All patients eventually become resistant to existing therapies, which include Takeda's Velcade and Celgene's Revlimid, as well as newer drugs Kyprolis from Amgen and Celgene's Pomalyst.

Jefferies analysts said Darzalex's annual cost of around $134,550 would put in at a discount to Pomalyst, costing around $159,000 and Kyprolis at some $145,000.

Genmab revised up its 2015 revenue and profits forecast to reflect the fact that it will receive a milestone payment from J&J of $45 million on the first commercial sale of Darzalex in the United States. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler and Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Mark Potter)