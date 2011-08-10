NEW YORK Aug 10 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said
it reached an agreement related to a misdemeanor charge
stemming from a federal investigation into the marketing of its
Risperdal schizophrenia treatment, although some issues remain
unresolved.
In its quarterly securities filing, J&J said that
discussions have been ongoing to resolve criminal penalties
related to the promotion of Risperdal, a onetime big-selling
product for the company.
"An agreement in principal on key issues relevant to a
disposition of criminal charges pursuant to a single
misdemeanor violation of the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act has
been reached, but certain issues remain open before a
settlement can be finalized," J&J said in the filing.
J&J said it had adjusted the amount accrued in the second
quarter to cover the financial component of the proposed
criminal settlement.
The U.S. government also plans to intervene in
whistle-blower suits alleging "off-label" promotion of
Risperdal and file a superseding complaint, J&J said in the
filing. Off-label promotion refers to marketing of a drug
outside of its approved uses.
