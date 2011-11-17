(Corrects to show letter was written at request of CEO William
Weldon, not by Weldon himself)
* To remove chemical from hundreds of baby products
* CEO says chemical exposure safe as eating apple or pear
* Says pushing ahead with removal of second contaminant
By Ransdell Pierson
Nov 16 Johnson & Johnson, responding to
complaints about a potentially carcinogenic chemical in its
baby shampoos, said it plans within two years to eliminate
formaldehyde-releasing preservatives from hundreds of its baby
products.
In a letter written on behalf of Chief Executive William
Weldon, J&J addressed concerns raised by the Campaign for Safe
Cosmetics, a consumer group which earlier this month urged the
healthcare company to remove from its baby shampoo a
preservative called quaternium-15.
The chemical is considered by the government to be a
possible trigger for some cancers and skin allergies. It is
added to many cosmetic products to prevent spoiling and
contamination, and works by releasing formaldehyde to kill
bacteria.
J&J previously said it had been phasing out
formaldehyde-releasing preservatives from its baby products
since 2009, when the Campaign for Safe Cosmetics first raised
its concerns with the company about its baby shampoo.
But in its letter to the group, written by vice president
of product stewardship and toxicology Susan Nettesheim, J&J
provided a more concrete timetable. It said it has begun
providing "alternatives to formaldehyde-releasing preservatives
and expect(s) to finish this process in our hundreds of baby
products around the world within about two years, and sooner
for our baby shampoos."
J&J said the company is making the effort even though the
trace amounts of formaldehyde exposure pose little risk.
Nettesheim said an entire bottle of baby shampoo creates
exposures to formaldehyde equivalent to the amount a person
would encounter "by eating an apple or pear, in which it occurs
naturally."
J&J said the company also continues to make progress in
reducing trace amounts in its products of 1,4-dioxane, a
contaminant also thought to be carcinogenic that is commonly
found in shampoos and other cosmetics.
J&J did not provide a timetable for that goal, but said
most company products already meet the company standard.
J&J, which also makes Band-Aids, medical devices and an
array of prescription drugs, in the past two years has recalled
hundreds of thousands of packages of over-the-counter medicines
-- including painkillers Tylenol and Motrin -- due to
quality-control lapses.
Weldon has taken responsibility for the rash of recalls,
which have harmed the company's image and hurt its sales and
earnings since late 2009.
Under supervision from the U.S. government, J&J is
revamping its factories to correct the problems, and is
gradually restoring the recalled consumer medicines to
drugstores.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Richard Chang)