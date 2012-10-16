Oct 16 Johnson & Johnson reported better
than expected quarterly results On Tuesday, as its
pharmaceutical sales rebounded with the help of newer products,
including treatments for prostate cancer and hepatitis C.
The company earned $3.0 billion, or $1.05 per share, in the
third quarter. That compared with $3.2 billion, or $1.15 per
share, in the year-earlier period.
Excluding special items, the diversified healthcare company
earned $1.25 per share. Analysts, on average, had expected $1.21
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Company revenue rose 6.5 percent to $17.1 billion, topping
Wall Street expectations of $16.98 billion.