BRIEF-Jamie Walker to lead U.S. Bancorp subsidiary, Elavon as CEO
* Jamie Walker to lead U.S. Bancorp subsidiary, Elavon Inc as CEO
April 15 Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings well above Wall Street expectations, as strong sales of new prescription drugs offset weak sales of consumer products.
J&J on Tuesday said it earned $4.73 billion, or $1.64 per share, in the first quarter. That compared with $3.5 billion, or $1.22 per share, in the year-ago quarter, when the diversified healthcare company took a big litigation charge.
Excluding special items, J&J earned $1.54 per share. Analysts, on average, were expecting $1.48 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Sales rose 3.5 percent to $18.1 billion in the quarter, topping Wall Street forecasts of $18 billion.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)
* Jamie Walker to lead U.S. Bancorp subsidiary, Elavon Inc as CEO
* CFO Frank D'Amelio's total compensation in 2016 was $7.7 million versus $6.7 million in 2015 - sec filing
BERLIN, March 16 Carmakers and suppliers gave widely differing timelines for the introduction of self-driving vehicles on Thursday, showing the uncertainties surrounding the technology as well as a split between cautious established players and bullish new entrants.