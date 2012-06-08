June 8 Johnson & Johnson on Friday said
it expects to take a special charge of ABOUT $600 million in the
second quarter in order to bolster reserves for a potential
settlement of civil lawsuits related to how it marketed
schizophrenia treatment Risperdal and other drugs.
The diversified healthcare company is facing a number of
lawsuits from states that allege it improperly marketed
Risperdal for patients and conditions for which it was not
approved by U.S. regulators - including elderly patients in
nursing homes.
The U.S. Department of Justice for years has also been
investigating allegations that J&J marketed the onetime
blockbuster medicine for unapproved uses. Federal prosecutors in
Washington, D.C., earlier this year nixed a tentative $1 billion
settlement with J&J, holding out for a bigger settlement with
the drugmaker, according to published reports.
