By Ransdell Pierson
June 8 Johnson & Johnson said on Friday
it expects to take a special charge of about $600 million in the
second quarter to bolster reserves for a potential settlement of
civil lawsuits related to how it marketed schizophrenia
treatment Risperdal and other drugs.
The hefty charge would also fund potential settlements for
litigation involving marketing of Invega, another J&J
schizophrenia treatment, as well as Natrecor, a medicine for
congestive heart failure.
The money being set aside would also help cover potential
settlements involving Omnicare Inc, a pharmacy operator
that provides medicines to patients in nursing homes and
long-term care facilities. Federal investigators have alleged
J&J made illegal payments to Omnicare to purchase and recommend
Risperdal for its patients.
J&J is facing a number of lawsuits from states that allege
it improperly marketed Risperdal for patients and conditions for
which it was not approved by U.S. regulators - including elderly
residents of nursing homes.
The diversified healthcare company declined to provide
further comment about the planned charge, the latest in big
set-asides for Risperdal litigation. J&J in January took a
fourth-quarter charge of $3.3 billion, which it said was largely
related to ongoing Risperdal lawsuits and investigations.
The U.S. Department of Justice for years has been
investigating allegations that J&J marketed the one-time
blockbuster medicine for unapproved uses. Federal prosecutors in
Washington, D.C., earlier this year nixed a tentative $1 billion
settlement with J&J, holding out for a bigger settlement with
the drugmaker, according to published reports.
An Arkansas state judge in April ordered J&J to pay a $1.1
billion penalty after a jury found the company guilty of using
fraudulent tactics to sell Risperdal.
Arkansas alleges J&J deceived thousands of doctors in the
state by touting the drug as better and safer than rival
therapies and marketing it for unapproved uses in children and
the elderly.
In January, J&J agreed to pay $158 million to settle a Texas
lawsuit that alleged improper marketing of Risperdal to state
residents on the Medicaid health program for the poor, including
children and adolescents.
