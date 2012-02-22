Feb 21 Johnson & Johnson said on
Tuesday that Chief Executive William Weldon will step down from
the post in April after 10 years at the helm of the diversified
healthcare company.
In the past two years, Weldon faced massive recalls of
products, from artificial hips to children's Tylenol, that
challenged his leadership and hurt J&J's reputation as a
provider of high-quality products.
Below is a timeline of some of the major recalls:
Feb 17, 2012
Products: 574,000 bottles of the grape-flavored Tylenol
Problem: flaws in a new bottle design
Jan 27, 2012
Products: 2,000 tubes of Aveeno Baby Calming Comfort Lotion
Problem: excessive levels of bacteria in a product sample
Dec 21, 2011
Products: 12 million bottles of Motrin pain relievers
Problem: caplets may dissolve too slowly, delaying pain
relief
Sept 23, 2011
Products: Two batches of Eprex anemia drug in 17 countries
Problem: inconsistent potency
April 14, 2011
Products: 57,000 bottles of epilepsy drug, Topamax
Problem: foul odor
March 29, 2011
Products: 700,000 bottles of Tylenol and other consumer
medicines
Problem: musty or moldy odor
March 8, 2011
Products: five lots of insulin pump cartridges
Problem: potential leaks
March 2, 2011:
Products: 107 batches of surgical sutures (recalled in
December)
Problem: potential sterility problems
Feb 11, 2011:
Products: 70,000 syringes filled with the antipsychotic drug
Invega
Problem: cracks in the syringes
Jan 14, 2011:
Products: 50 million bottles and packages of various kinds
of Tylenol, Benadryl, Rolaids and other consumer products
Problem: lax cleaning procedures at manufacturing plant
Dec 9, 2010:
Products: All lots of Softchews Rolaids antacids
Problem: wood and metal bits in the tablets
Dec 2, 2010:
Products: 12 million bottles of Mylanta and almost 85,000
bottles of AlternaGel liquid antacid
Problem: small amounts of alcohol from flavoring agents was
not noted on product packaging
Dec 1, 2010:
Products: 492,000 boxes of 1 Day Acuvue TruEye contact
lenses
Problem: consumer complaints of stinging pain
Nov 24, 2010:
Products: 9 million bottles of Tylenol
Problem: inadequate warning of trace amounts of alcohol used
in the product flavorings
October 18, 2010:
Products: 1 lot of adult Tylenol caplets
Problem: musty or moldy odor
July 8, 2010:
Products: Twenty-one lots of Tylenol for children and
adults, several forms of Benadryl and Motrin sold in the United
States, Fiji, Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico,
Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica in expansion of Jan 15 recall.
The company has said this action affected 2.5 million bottles of
medicines.
Problem: musty or moldy odor detected in earlier recall.
June 15, 2010:
Products: Four lots of Benadryl and Extra Strength Tylenol
gels sold in the United States, Trinidad and Tobago, Bermuda and
Puerto Rico in expansion of Jan. 15 recall. The company has said
500,000 bottles were affected.
Problem: musty or moldy odor detected in earlier recall.
April 30, 2010:
Products: Forty products including liquid infant and
children's pain relievers, Tylenol, and Motrin and allergy
medications Zyrtec and Benadryl. About 135 million bottles were
affected, according to congressional investigators.
Problem: Manufacturing deficiencies that may have affected
the quality, purity or potency of the medicines.
Jan 15, 2010:
Products: Fifty-three million bottles of over-the-counter
products including Tylenol, Motrin and Rolaids, Benadryl and St.
Joseph's Aspirin, involving lots in the Americas, the United
Arab Emirates and Fiji.
Problem: Unusual moldy, musty or mildew-like odor linked to
chemical in wood pallets used to store and ship products.
Dec 2009:
Product: Expands November recall of Tylenol Arthritis Pain
Caplets
Problem: Consumer reports of unusual moldy odor with the
100-count bottles.
Nov 2009:
Product: Five lots of Tylenol Arthritis Pain Caplets
Problem: Reports of an unusual musty or mildew-like odor
that was associated with nausea, stomach pain, vomiting and
diarrhea.
Sept 2009:
Products: Some lots of infants' and children's Tylenol
Problem: Possible bacterial contamination
July 2009:
Product: Motrin tablets sold mostly at convenience stores.
The recall is the subject of a congressional probe into what
some Democratic lawmakers say was a stealthy effort to buy back
the drug rather than recall it. J&J has said FDA knew of their
actions, while FDA has said as soon as it found out, it sought a
recall.
Problem: Problems with dissolving
(Compiled by Anand Basu in Bangalore)