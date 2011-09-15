(Clarifies start date of production halt)
SHANGHAI, Sept 15 A China unit of major
lead-acid battery maker Johnson Controls has halted
production at its Shanghai factory as authorities investigate
into an alleged lead pollution case, the official
Shanghai Securities News said on Thursday.
Shanghai Johnson Controls International Battery Co has been
in the spotlight after children in Kangqiao area were found to
have ultra-high levels of lead in their blood during medical
checks, the newspaper said.
A team of government officials are investigating the
potential lead pollution from the company and the firm will halt
production for about a week from Wednesday (Sept. 14), it said,
citing an unnamed company staff.
Johnson Controls said the company was aware of the concerns
raised by local residents which it takes very seriously.
"We are working with the government to understand and
address these issues. However, we have no reason to believe we
are the source of the issue," it said in a statement.
In July, environment group Greenpeace accused some of the
world's leading clothing brands of relying on Chinese suppliers
that pollute rivers with toxic, hormone-disrupting chemicals
banned in Europe and elsewhere,
Adidas (ADSGn.DE), Nike , Puma , Calvin
Klein, Lacoste, Abercrombie and Fitch and China's Li
Ning were among the global names in the Greenpeace report,
following a year-long investigation.
Last month, Chinese environmental groups accused Apple Inc
of turning a blind eye as its suppliers pollute the
country, the latest criticism of the technology company's
environmental record.
Residents in Kangqiao said at least 10 children have been
hospitalised due to extra high levels of lead in their blood.
"There is a storage battery production factory, a
waste incinerator and a nearby garbage-processing station that
could be the cause of the pollution. These things should all be
harmful," said 30-year-old Cao Gong, father of 7-year-old Cao
Chen who is now in a hospital.
"They (the government) should immediately ask the hospital
to treat these children so that they can get well as soon as
possible. As of now, they have not even come to ask us (about
our situation)."
Johnson Controls said last October it would spend $118
million to build its third auto battery plant in Chongqing.
The company eventually plans to install capacity for 30
million batteries in China by 2015.
(Reporting by Royston Chan and Fang Yan in Beijing; Editing by
Kazunori Takada and Vinu Pilakkott)