(CTK corrects the timing of the closure to Sept next year, not this year)

PRAGUE, July 4 Johnson Controls will end car fabrics production at its plant north of the Czech capital Prague in September 2014, cutting 1,635 jobs, news agency CTK said on Thursday.

Some of the workers will be offered jobs at the firm's other Czech operations, the company said. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)