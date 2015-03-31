(Adds details, shares)
March 31 Johnson Controls Inc, the
largest U.S. auto parts maker, said it would sell its business
that helps corporates manage their real estate energy needs to
real estate services firm CBRE Group Inc for $1.48
billion in cash.
Johnson Controls had said in September that it planned to
hive of the business to focus on its core automotive operations,
which includes making car batteries and interior systems, such
as seats and door panels, for automobiles.
The company's shares rose 1.7 percent premarket on Tuesday,
The global workplace solutions (GWS) business provides
facilities management and heating and cooling services for
efficient energy use in more than 1.8 billion square feet of
corporate real estate.
CBRE, the world's largest commercial real estate services
firm, had prevailed in an auction for the business that
attracted several private equity firms, Reuters reported earlier
in March.
The deal also makes Johnson Controls the preferred provider,
for a 10-year period, of heating and cooling systems for the 5
billion square feet of real estate and corporate facilities that
CBRE and GWS will manage.
When fully operational, that deal would add about $500
million to Johnson Controls' annual revenue, the company said.
CBRE in turn will provide Johnson Controls with its suite of
real estate services, including brokerage, commercial mortgage
origination and servicing, as well as facilities management.
CBRE said it expects the deal to add to adjusted earnings in
2016.
BofA Merrill Lynch is Johnson Controls' financial adviser
and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz serving is its legal adviser.
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is CBRE's legal adviser.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)