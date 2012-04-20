* Q2 EPS 53 cents, in line with Street view
* Sales up 4 pct to $10.6 billion
* Shares fractionally higher
April 20 Johnson Controls Inc, which
makes batteries and interiors for the auto industry, reported
higher quarterly earnings on Friday and projected full-year
earnings toward the low end of its previous forecast.
The company reported fiscal second-quarter net income of 53
cents per share, exactly in line with expectations, up from 51
cents a year earlier. Sales rose about 4 percent to $10.6
billion.
The auto parts supplier said it was comfortable with current
Wall Street estimates for its fiscal 2012 earnings. On average,
analysts expect $2.75 per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
This estimate falls toward the low end of Johnson Controls'
previous forecast of $2.70 to $2.85 per share. Many analysts and
investors thought the earlier outlook was too robust, Baird
analyst David Leiker said in a note to clients.
Earlier this year, Johnson Controls reported a
weaker-than-expected first quarter, citing a soft European auto
market and poor demand for batteries in the aftermarket.
Higher automotive production in North America and higher
prices should be among factors boosting full-year results, the
company said on Friday.
"Our second half performance forecast is not predicated on
improvements in our markets," Chief Executive Steve Roell said
in a statement. "We will continue the aggressive actions to
improve efficiencies and to reduce costs, which will accrue
increasing benefits throughout the rest of the year and beyond."
Leiker said Johnson Controls' full-year outlook suggested 20
percent earnings growth in the second half of the year, better
than the current stock price reflects.
The company's shares rose 24 cents to $32.59 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick
and John Wallace)