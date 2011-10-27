Oct 27 Auto-parts supplier Johnson Controls Inc (JCI.N) reported a higher quarterly profit in its fiscal fourth quarter on Thursday after revenue shot up nearly 20 percent.

The company's net income was $538 million, or 78 cents per share, compared with $449 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier. Sales rose to $10.8 billion from $9 billion.

Johnson Controls also reiterated its outlook for its fiscal 2012 year, which it announced on Oct. 12. [ID:nL3E7LC2BJ]

The maker of auto interiors and batteries and building efficiency systems projected sales would increase 8 percent to $44.2 billion in its fiscal year 2012. It expects earnings to rise to between $2.85 and $3 per share. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman, editing by Maureen Bavdek)