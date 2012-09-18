Sept 18 Johnson Controls said it opened an automotive battery recycling plant in South Carolina with an investment of about $150 million, creating 250 new jobs.

The company, which makes batteries and interiors for cars, said another 1000 jobs would be created indirectly in the area.

The facility located in Florence would recycle 132,000 metric tons per year, or the equivalent of more than 14 million batteries, the company said.

Shares of the company were trading down about 1 percent at $28.40 on the New York Stock Exchange at midday on Tuesday.