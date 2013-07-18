DETROIT, July 18 Johnson Controls Inc
posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday and
said it would sell part of its auto electronics business for
about $700 million, sending its shares up 3.1 percent in
premarket trading.
The sale of the HomeLink product line to Gentex Corp
is expected to close around the end of September.
Johnson Controls said it expects to announce the sale of the
rest of the electronics business before its next earnings
report.
Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker called the deal "a nice
cherry on top of the quarter." Since HomeLink accounts for about
half the electronics unit's total sales, the price on the deal
is a good sign, given speculation that the entire unit would
fetch $1 billion, he said.
Johnson Controls, the largest U.S. auto parts maker, said it
separated HomeLink from the rest of the electronics business to
get the best possible deal.
HomeLink, a vehicle-based system that allows drivers to
remotely activate garage door openers, entry door locks, home
lighting, security systems and other products, has been
integrated into Gentex products for more than a decade.
Gentex, which makes automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and
camera-based lighting and driver-assist systems, said the deal
would boost its annual revenue by $125 million to $150 million.
In April, Johnson Controls said the potential sale of its
auto electronics business was in the early stages. In March, it
hired JPMorgan Chase & Co to run the sale process.
People familiar with the process said last month that
Johnson Controls was speaking with private equity firms about
the business after interest from rival auto parts suppliers
faltered.
Johnson Controls also makes car interiors and batteries, and
heating, cooling and ventilation systems for buildings.
The company said net income rose 38 percent to $594 million,
or 83 cents a share, in the fiscal third quarter ended June 30,
from $431 million, or 63 cents a share, a year earlier.
The company cited double-digit improvement in all its
businesses and said its European auto business was profitable
after a loss in the previous quarter. Auto sales in Europe have
hit 20-year lows, causing many companies in the sector to post
losses, close plants and cut jobs.
Excluding one-time gains, Johnson Controls earned 78 cents a
share in the latest quarter, 3 cents above the average estimate
of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 2.4 percent to $10.83 billion. Analysts had
expected $11 billion.
Sales in the building efficiency business fell 2 percent
amid soft demand in North America and Europe, the company said.
The auto unit, Johnson Controls' largest business, had a
sales rise of 4 percent thanks to higher vehicle production in
North America and Asia, partly offset by lower volumes in
Europe. For the rest of the year, the company expects auto
production to remain strong in China, improve in North America
and show signs of stability in Europe.
Sales in the battery business rose 8 percent, but Johnson
Controls said demand in the replacement market was weaker than
expected in North America and Europe.
The company narrowed the range of its full-year profit
forecast, but the mid-point of the range remained unchanged. It
sees earnings of $2.64 to $2.66 a share, compared with a
previous forecast of $2.60 to $2.70.
It expects fourth-quarter earnings of 93 to 95 cents a
share.
Shanker said the full-year and fourth-quarter outlooks
remained above average Wall Street estimates.