Jan 23 Johnson Controls Inc on Thursday
reported a fiscal first-quarter profit that met Wall Street
expectations and reaffirmed its fiscal 2014 outlook.
Revenue was $10.91 billion, beating expectations of analysts
polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S of $10.73 billion, and $10.42
billion a year ago.
Net profit for the quarter was $469 million, 69 cents per
share, up from $359 million, or 52 cents per share, a year ago.
The company forecast profit between $3.15 and $3.30 per
share for 2014. A month ago, the company issued a forecast that
disappointed Wall Street, which had expected 2014 earnings of
$3.31 per share.
Johnson Controls makes car interiors, batteries and heating,
ventilation and cooling systems for buildings.
Earlier this month, the company sold its automotive
electronics business to Visteon Corp for $265 million in
cash.