* Johnson Controls pays $145 mln for Saft's share of JV

* Saft will retain ownership of battery plant in France

* Johnson Controls shares down 2.5 pct; Saft falls 2.2 pct

DETROIT, Sept 2 Johnson Controls Inc (JCI.N) and French battery maker Saft Groupe SA S1A.PA will end their joint venture to develop and manufacture lithium-ion vehicle batteries, the companies said on Friday.

Johnson Controls, the largest U.S. auto parts supplier, plans to buy Saft's share of the venture for $145 million in cash. Milwaukee-based Johnson Controls will also receive an expanded license to use certain Saft lithium-ion technologies.

The transaction could close as early as Sept. 30, the companies said in a joint press release.

Johnson Controls will retain all assets of the joint venture, Johnson Controls-Saft, except for a production plant in Nersac, France. That plant will be transferred to Saft at the end of 2012.

The two companies first struck a partnership in January 2006 to develop, make and sell lithium-ion batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles.

In May, Johnson Controls moved to dissolve the partnership, citing a "fundamental disagreement" about the direction and scope of the joint venture. At the time, Saft said it saw no legitimate grounds for the dissolution. [ID:nN18252839]

In Friday's announcement, the companies said the deal would end any legal proceedings between them. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)