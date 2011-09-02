BRIEF-Barnes Group says amends existing revolving credit agreement - SEC filing
* On February 2, 2017 entered into an amendment to its existing revolving credit agreement - SEC filing
* Johnson Controls pays $145 mln for Saft's share of JV
* Saft will retain ownership of battery plant in France
* Johnson Controls shares down 2.5 pct; Saft falls 2.2 pct
DETROIT, Sept 2 Johnson Controls Inc (JCI.N) and French battery maker Saft Groupe SA S1A.PA will end their joint venture to develop and manufacture lithium-ion vehicle batteries, the companies said on Friday.
Johnson Controls, the largest U.S. auto parts supplier, plans to buy Saft's share of the venture for $145 million in cash. Milwaukee-based Johnson Controls will also receive an expanded license to use certain Saft lithium-ion technologies.
The transaction could close as early as Sept. 30, the companies said in a joint press release.
Johnson Controls will retain all assets of the joint venture, Johnson Controls-Saft, except for a production plant in Nersac, France. That plant will be transferred to Saft at the end of 2012.
The two companies first struck a partnership in January 2006 to develop, make and sell lithium-ion batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles.
In May, Johnson Controls moved to dissolve the partnership, citing a "fundamental disagreement" about the direction and scope of the joint venture. At the time, Saft said it saw no legitimate grounds for the dissolution. [ID:nN18252839]
In Friday's announcement, the companies said the deal would end any legal proceedings between them. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
WASHINGTON/HOUSTON, Feb 7 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will grant the final easement needed to finish the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, according to a court filing Tuesday.
* Shire plc says responds to u.s. Federal trade commission civil action