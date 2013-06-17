June 17 Johnson & Johnson said on Monday that it would buy Aragon Pharmaceuticals, a private company that is running a mid-stage clinical trial for a prostate cancer drug, for $650 million in cash upfront and a possible second payment of $350 million if it meets certain milestones.

The deal does not include development of Aragon's treatment for breast cancer, which will be spun off into a separate company called Seragon Pharmaceuticals ahead of the deal and will be run by Aragon's chief executive officer.

The acquisition includes Aragon's most advanced drug, called ARN-509, which is currently being evaluated as a treatment for castration-resistant prostate cancer, it said.