BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings launches company refranchising program
* Now offering for sale certain of its company-owned restaurants
May 4 Johnson & Johnson on Thursday was ordered by a Missouri state court jury to pay over $110 million to a Virginia woman who says she developed ovarian cancer after decades of using of its talc-based products for feminine hygiene.
The verdict, by a jury in state court in St. Louis, arose out of around 2,400 lawsuits accusing the company of not adequately warning consumers about the cancer risks of talc-based products including its well-known Baby Powder. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Now offering for sale certain of its company-owned restaurants
DETROIT, June 19 United Parcel Service Inc said on Monday it will levy surcharges on U.S. residential packages during its crucial peak holiday season this year as it seeks to combat the spiraling costs of delivering e-commerce packages.
MEXICO CITY, June 19 A consortium of Deutsche Erdoel AG and Mexican state oil company Pemex made the winning bid for the second shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.