Aug 15 Johnson & Johnson announced plans
to eliminate several harmful chemicals like formaldehyde from
its line of consumer products meant for adults by the end of
2015, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.
The latest move comes after the company said in November it
was phasing out formaldehyde-releasing preservatives from its
baby products. The diversified healthcare
company is extending the program to include well-known drugstore
brands like Neutrogena, Aveeno and Clean & Clear, the paper
said.
"We've never really seen a major personal care product
company take the kind of move that they're taking with this,"
said Kenneth Cook, president of the Environmental Working Group,
one of the organisations that has been negotiating with company
officials to change their practices, the paper said.
J&J previously said it had been reducing the use of
formaldehyde-releasing preservatives from its baby products
since 2009 when the Campaign for Safe Cosmetics first raised
concerns with the company about its baby shampoo.
Formaldehyde is considered to be a possible trigger for some
cancers and skin allergies.
Susan Nettesheim, vice president for product stewardship and
toxicology for the company's consumer health brands, said the
project was a major undertaking and would require extensive
spending on research and development to find alternatives, the
Times said.
The cost of the project was not revealed by the company, the
paper said.
J&J officials could not be reached by Reuters for comment.