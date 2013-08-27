By Ransdell Pierson
Aug 27 Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday
the business heads of its three Chinese operations would begin
to report to one local chairman next month in an effort to
increase sales and centralize corporate oversight.
The reorganization comes as pharmaceutical companies are in
the spotlight in China after the government began investigating
bribery accusations against British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline
.
The diversified healthcare company said Jesse Wu, worldwide
chairman of its consumer business, will become chairman of J&J
China, reporting directly to company Chairman and Chief
Executive Alex Gorsky.
The three Chinese operations have been reporting to separate
business heads in the United States.
Each of the three China units will still be responsible for
determining its own business strategies, but each general
manager and president in China will report to Wu, the company
said.
Lynn Pendergrass, a Hewlett-Packard Co senior vice
president overseeing the printing and personal systems
businesses for the Americas, will join J&J, taking over Wu's job
as head of the J&J's global consumer business.
J&J spokesman Ernie Knewitz said the changes in China will
help increase sales and add oversight to the "whole enterprise"
there.
"Now it is all segmented like the rest of the world,"
Knewitz said. "You report through steps to the worldwide
chairman of your unit," based in the United States.
Wu will oversee an operation that includes 9,000 employees
in China and $2.5 billion in sales last year.
Knewitz said J&J created a similar reporting structure in
Vietnam last year and has been considering it for China over the
past year in hopes of boosting profitability.
The changes come amid widening investigations in China of
Western drugmakers for bribery and improper marketing of
prescription drugs, including arrests of GlaxoSmithKline
executives, and reported ongoing investigations of other
industries.
J&J said its new structure in China was not prompted by
concerns it would be targeted for probes by Chinese authorities.
Knewitz said he was unaware of any current investigations of
J&J in China by authorities.
"It definitely adds additional, and centralized, oversight
for our whole enterprise in China, but the emphasis is on
growing our business," Knewitz said of the new structure.
J&J is one of the world's largest and most diversified
healthcare companies, selling an array of prescription drugs,
medical devices and consumer products. It gives wide latitude to
the three primary business units and to various companies under
its corporate umbrella.
But the decentralized approach has been blamed in large part
for J&J's widespread quality control problems that sparked
repeated U.S. recalls over the past three years of many consumer
products, including painkillers Motrin and Tylenol.
To fix the quality-control failures, J&J is revamping large
factories in Pennsylvania and Puerto Rico. But its reputation
has been tarnished by the recalls as well as by recalls of
artificial hips whose metal materials have dissolved or broken
away and caused serious injuries, and other products.