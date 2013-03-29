By Toni Clarke
| March 29
March 29 U.S. health regulators have approved a
new diabetes drug from Johnson & Johnson, making it the
first in its class to be approved in the United States.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the drug,
Invokana, after data showed it was effective in lowering blood
sugar in patients with Type 2 diabetes, the most common form of
the disease.
The FDA has asked for five postmarketing studies for the
drug including a cardiovascular outcomes trial, an enhanced
pharmacovigilance program, a bone safety study and two pediatric
studies, the agency said in a statement on its website. ()
Invokana is expected to generate sales in 2016 of around
$468 million, according to analysts' estimates compiled by
Thomson Reuters.
Known chemically as canagliflozin, Invokana is a member of a
new class of diabetes treatments called sodium-glucose
co-transporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors that lower blood sugar by
blocking reabsorbtion of glucose and increasing its excretion in
urine.
Earlier this year, an advisory committee to the FDA
discussed the benefits and risks of canagliflozin with a focus
on any potential increased risk of heart attack or stroke.
A clinical study of patients at especially high risk of
cardiovascular disease showed that within the first 30 days, 13
patients taking canagliflozin suffered a major cardiovascular
event compared with just one patient taking a placebo. After
that, the imbalance was reversed. The drug also caused a slight
increase in unhealthy LDL cholesterol.
In January, 2012, the FDA rejected a similar drug,
dapagliflozin, made by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and
AstraZeneca Plc, citing concerns over a possible
increased risk of cancer and liver injury. The drug was
subsequently approved in Europe under the brand name Forxiga.
In January 2013, Britain's National Institute for Health and
Clinical Excellence (NICE), which decides whether drugs should
be paid for on the state health service, declined to recommend
that Forxiga be reimbursed and asked the companies for more
information.
Diabetes affects the body's ability to metabolize glucose,
which is needed for energy. Glucose circulates throughout the
bloodstream, is filtered by the kidneys, and returned to body by
glucose-specific transporters. By blocking the amount of glucose
reabsorbed into the bloodstream, more is excreted in urine.
Left untreated, diabetes can cause nerve damage, kidney
disease and blindness. It affects roughly 25.8 million people in
the United States, according to the American Diabetes
Association.
Despite FDA's rejection of dapagliflozin, and a broad
association in the class with genital infections, several
companies are still developing SGLT2 inhibitors, including
Astellas Pharma Inc, which recently filed for Japanese
approval of its ipragliflozin, and Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli
Lilly & Company, which recently filed for U.S. approval
of their drug, empagliflozin.