(Corrects date of Chimerix case to 2014 from 2013)
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK May 7 Johnson & Johnson will
become the first pharmaceutical company to formally seek advice
from outside medical ethicists on "compassionate use" requests,
in which desperate patients ask drugmakers to let them take an
experimental medication, the company announced on Thursday.
The ethicists' recommendations will be advisory, with J&J
making the decision.
But the drugmaker must "give us a rationale if they
disagree," said bioethicist Arthur Caplan of NYU School of
Medicine, who will lead the committee of 10 and recommended the
approach to J&J. "I don't think we'd keep doing this if they
kept ignoring us."
Some ethicists said they were concerned because J&J does not
plan to disclose the advisors' recommendations to the public.
"I'd like to think this is a well-meaning way to make
compassionate-use decisions as objective as possible," said
Craig Klugman of DePaul University. "But my cynical side says it
gives the company another way to say no."
Compassionate-use requests can put a drugmaker in an
unwelcome spotlight, casting it as heartless.
In 2014, doctors treating a 7-year-old with a
potentially-fatal infection asked Chimerix Inc. to
provide its investigational anti-viral brincidofovir to the boy.
After the company declined twice, the family mounted a campaign
on social media, causing Chimerix to be barraged with phone
calls and emails pleading the boy's case.
After intense media coverage, Chimerix relented, the board
replaced the chief executive officer, and the boy got the drug.
He recovered.
Although it might seem that patients with no other options
should have access to experimental drugs, that can come at a
cost. Since such drugs are typically in short supply, diverting
some from clinical trials "could delay an effective drug from
reaching the market and helping other patients," Klugman said.
J&J hopes to make such decisions less dependent on which
patients have influential politicians or social-media savvy on
their side.
"These are some of the most difficult decisions we face,"
said Dr. Amrit Ray, chief medical officer of J&J's Janssen
Pharmaceuticals unit, which has received "hundreds" of
compassionate-use requests over the years. He did not specify
which drugs had been requested.
The bioethics committee will consider only requests for a
Janssen medicine currently in a late-stage clinical trial. The
company declined to identify it. If the pilot succeeds, said
Ray, it will expand to requests for other drugs.
The committee will be able to convene rapidly to consider
urgent requests. In an emergency, such as if a patient has days
to live, Caplan will make the recommendation.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by David Gregorio)