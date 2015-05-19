May 19 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a longer-acting version of Johnson & Johnson's schizophrenia treatment, developed by the company's Janssen Pharmaceuticals unit.

The FDA approved the drug, Invega Trinza, to be administered just four times a year, the longest dosing interval available for the treatment of the neurological disorder, Janssen said on Tuesday.

Schizophrenia is a chronic, severe, and disabling brain disorder that affects about 1 percent of the American population, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Invega Trinza is the third approved version of JNJ's blockbuster drug Invega, known chemically as paliperidone.

Invega was first approved in 2006, to be taken once a day. Three years later, the FDA approved Invega Sustenna, a longer-acting injectable version, to be taken once a month.

Together, these versions raked in sales of more than half a billion in the first quarter ended March 29.

A study of the third formulation, Invega Trinza, showed that more than 90 percent of patients suffering from schizophrenia did not relapse after being given the drug.

The FDA had granted priority review status for Invega Trinza. The drug is expected to be commercially available by mid-June, Janssen said.

Before starting on Invega Trinza, patients must be given the once-a-month treatment for at least four months, the company said.

(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Simon Jennings)