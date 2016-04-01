April 1 European regulators recommended approving Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer drug with conditions on Friday, saying they would need to evaluate additional data from two ongoing studies on the antibody treatment.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) conditionally endorsed Darzalex, or daratumumab, and said they needed results from two late-stage studies testing Darzalex in combination with standard treatments for multiple myeloma. (bit.ly/1Ss1HOT)

J&J bought the worldwide licence for daratumumab from Danish biotech company Genmab A/S in 2012. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)