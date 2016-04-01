April 1 European regulators recommended
approving Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer drug with
conditions on Friday, saying they would need to evaluate
additional data from two ongoing studies on the antibody
treatment.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) conditionally endorsed
Darzalex, or daratumumab, and said they needed results from two
late-stage studies testing Darzalex in combination with standard
treatments for multiple myeloma. (bit.ly/1Ss1HOT)
J&J bought the worldwide licence for daratumumab from Danish
biotech company Genmab A/S in 2012.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)