Feb 21 Johnson & Johnson's Chief Executive William Weldon will step down from the post in April after a series of recalls called into question the quality of its products, from artificial hips to infants' Tylenol, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Citing a person familiar with the matter, the Journal said Vice Chairman Alex Gorsky will take on the CEO role. Officials at J&J were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Michele Gershberg)