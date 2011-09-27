Sept 27 Johnson & Johnson has told doctors it expects a limited supply of its Doxil cancer drug to become available within the next six weeks, but warned the amount would not be sufficient for all patients currently on waiting lists.

Supplies of the drug will fluctuate over the next several months as a contracted specialty manufacturer works to increase production, the company said in a Sept 23 letter posted on its website.

The specialty manufacturer will continue producing Doxil until J&J has transitioned to a new manufacturer, the company said.

The injectable drug, which had annual global sales of about $500 million as of July, is used to treat ovarian cancer and multiple myeloma.

In July, the company cautioned doctors not to begin treating patients with Doxil because its specialty manufacturer was moving out of the contract manufacturing business, which could cause shortages of the drug.

J&J's shares closed at $62.69 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill)