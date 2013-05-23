May 23 Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday that it plans to submit more than 10 new products for regulatory approval by 2017, including drugs to treat hepatitis C, immune diseases, and schizophrenia as well as vaccines for flu, rabies and polio.

It said products launched since 2009 are due to account for nearly half of its pharmaceuticals sales by 2017. It also said that it plans to continue developing its pipeline of new development stage drugs in Japan and China.