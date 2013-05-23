BRIEF-Silicon Labs prices private offering of $350 million of 1.375% convertible senior notes
* Silicon labs announces pricing of private offering of $350 million of 1.375% convertible senior notes
May 23 Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday that it plans to submit more than 10 new products for regulatory approval by 2017, including drugs to treat hepatitis C, immune diseases, and schizophrenia as well as vaccines for flu, rabies and polio.
It said products launched since 2009 are due to account for nearly half of its pharmaceuticals sales by 2017. It also said that it plans to continue developing its pipeline of new development stage drugs in Japan and China.
* Silicon labs announces pricing of private offering of $350 million of 1.375% convertible senior notes
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 New U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said President Donald Trump did not endorse a proposed border tax system on Tuesday in his first speech to Congress on Tuesday, despite a vow to level the tax playing field for U.S. companies that export.
* Qtrly ebitda from direct operations was us$80.4 million compared to us$19.6 million reported in 4q15