NEW YORK, March 17 Johnson & Johnson and its DePuy unit were ordered by a Texas federal jury on Thursday to pay a total of $500 million to five plaintiffs who say they were injured by Pinnacle metal-on-metal hip implants.

Following a two-month trial, jurors found that the Pinnacle hips were defectively designed, and that the companies failed to warn the public about their risks. The cases are among more than 8,000 pending in federal court over the devices. (Reporting by Jessica Dye, editing by G Crosse)