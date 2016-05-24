BRIEF-Bombardier and Cityjet finalize purchase agreement for up to 10 CRJ900 aircraft
* Bombardier and CityJet finalize purchase agreement for up to 10 CRJ900 aircraft
NEW YORK May 24 California's attorney general filed a lawsuit on Tuesday accusing Johnson & Johnson of failing to warn doctors and patients about the severity and frequency of complications associated with its pelvic mesh devices.
The lawsuit is seeking monetary penalties and injunctive relief from J&J, which sold the devices to treat stress urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse in women. J&J is one of several medical device makers currently facing thousands of individual lawsuits from plaintiffs who said they were injured by mesh.
WASHINGTON, Feb 1 The U.S. government on Wednesday fined Mastercard Inc and UniRush $13 million for a failure with prepaid cards that in 2015 left tens of thousands of people unable to pay bills and access cash.
* Bioanalytical Systems - effective Jan 31, co entered into a fifth forbearance agreement and sixth amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing