Sept 14 Johnson and Johnson (JNJ.N) has agreed to pay $85 million and plead guilty to U.S. government charges that it marketed heart drug Natrecor for unapproved uses, according to court documents.

J&J's Scios unit was charged in July with misbranding Natrecor because its labeling lacked adequate directions for its use. The drug is approved for treatment of certain patients with congestive heart failure.

Scios also agreed to a three-year probation period, according to a filing in U.S. District Court, Northern District of California.