BRIEF-Suncor Energy reports Q4 earnings per share C$0.32
* Oil sands operations cash operating costs per barrel decreased to $24.95 for Q4 of 2016 from $28.00 in prior year
Sept 14 Johnson and Johnson (JNJ.N) has agreed to pay $85 million and plead guilty to U.S. government charges that it marketed heart drug Natrecor for unapproved uses, according to court documents.
J&J's Scios unit was charged in July with misbranding Natrecor because the drug's labeling lacked adequate directions for its use. Natrecor is approved for treatment of certain patients with congestive heart failure.
Scios also agreed to a three-year probation period, according to a filing in U.S. District Court, Northern District of California.
The plea deal follows J&J's agreement in April to pay $78 million to settle U.S. and UK charges that it paid bribes and kickbacks to win business overseas.
The drugmaker declined to comment beyond saying in a statement that the U.S. Department of Justice charged Scios with a single misdemeanor violation of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.
The plea agreement needs to be approved by the court. A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28. (Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
* RepublicBankAz, N.A. announces unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
* Says to launch world's first two smartwatches powered by Google's Android Wear 2.0 platform