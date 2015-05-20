NEW YORK May 20 Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson
said on Wednesday that it would submit 10 new medicines
to regulators by 2019, forecasting that many of the drugs in its
research and development pipeline will have more than $1 billion
in peak annual sales.
J&J said that it would submit experimental cancer drug
daratumumab for use in double refractory multiple myeloma in
Europe based on mid-stage clinical data, which will be presented
at a cancer meeting later this month.
The company's outlook, presented at a meeting with analysts
to review its pharmaceutical business, comes as the industry
prepares for the introduction of copycat versions of expensive
biologic drugs, such as J&J's rheumatoid arthritis drug
Remicade.
J&J worldwide pharmaceuticals head Joaquin Duato said that
the company would defend its Remicade patent, which expires in
September of 2018. In addition, he said he believed the drug's
established safety data would be to its advantage.
"Biosimilars are not generics and we expect the market to
behave quite differently," Duato said.
When patents on drugs expire after ten years, generic drug
companies usually launch copycat versions that are a fraction of
the cost. Complicated biologic drugs, however, are harder to
copy. While there are biosimilars on the market in Europe, no
biosimilars have been launched yet in the United States.
J&J shares were trading at $104.40 in premarket activity, up
slightly from its close Tuesday of $103.96.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Nick Zieminski)