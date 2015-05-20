(Adds further meeting details, updates shares)
By Bill Berkrot and Caroline Humer
May 20 U.S. healthcare conglomerate Johnson &
Johnson said on Wednesday it expects to submit more than
10 new medicines with annual revenue potential of at least $1
billion each to regulators by 2019, and is testing dozens of new
uses for existing medicines.
J&J said it would file for approval of daratumumab for the
blood cancer multiple myeloma in the United States and Europe
this year based on mid-stage clinical data.
Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen forecast daratumumab
sales reaching $1.3 billion by 2019.
The company is looking to bounce back from previous failure
in Alzheimer's disease with multiple programs, including an
early-stage drug it believes has the potential to prevent
amyloid plaque buildup in the brain and another that aims to
clear it.
Pharmaceuticals has been a bright spot for the company at a
time when its medical devices and consumer products have seen
sharp declines, hurt by competition and the strong dollar.
During a pharmaceutical pipeline review for analysts and
investors, J&J outlined an ambitious portfolio of drugs in
development aimed at sustaining above-industry compound annual
growth through 2019. The industry rate over that period is
expected to be about 3 percent.
The review comes as the industry prepares for the
introduction of copycat versions of expensive biologic drugs,
such as J&J's rheumatoid arthritis (RA) treatment Remicade,
which has annual U.S. sales of more than $4 billion and a patent
that expires in 2018.
J&J's worldwide pharmaceuticals head Joaquin Duato said he
believes Remicade's established safety would be an advantage
over eventual biosimilar newcomers.
"Biosimilars are not generics and we expect the market to
behave quite differently," Duato said.
Still, the company highlighted a new antibody for RA being
developed with GlaxoSmithKline, and one for psoriasis
that it touted as more effective that Abbott's
big-selling Humira.
The company is targeting Crohn's disease with a new drug
being developed along with a companion diagnostic aimed at
identifying patients likely to have the best response, and is
beginning Phase III trials of a promising drug for treatment
resistant depression.
J&J is jumping on the immuno-oncology bandwagon with
programs for lung, prostate and blood cancers aimed at
harnessing the immune system to attack tumors.
It also aims to become a major player in the hepatitis C
market now dominated by Gilead Sciences through a deal
announced Tuesday with Achillion Pharmaceuticals.
Investors, however, appear underwhelmed. J&J shares slipped
0.3 percent to $103.65.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; editing by Nick Zieminski)