Jan 20 Johnson & Johnson surprised
investors by detailing the degree to which a strong dollar will
hurt sales abroad this year, and industry watchers say Wall
Street is underestimating the likely hit to other U.S.-based
rivals such as Pfizer Inc and Merck & Co.
J&J, the first large U.S. drugmaker to report fourth-quarter
results, on Tuesday said sales fell 0.6 percent to $18.25
billion, but would have risen 3.9 percent if not for the
stronger dollar. The 4.5 percent foreign exchange hit compared
with an average 0.9 percent headwind in the first three quarters
of the year.
The diversified healthcare company now expects a foreign
currency hit to earnings in 2015 of as much as 42 cents per
share, versus the 15 cents to 20 cents it forecast in October.
"Foreign exchange will be a focal point for the whole drug
group" in the fourth quarter and 2015, said John Boris, an
analyst with Suntrust Robinson Humphrey. He predicted the
stronger dollar will take a bigger bite out of other drugmakers'
earnings than many expect, and said Pfizer and Merck are among
the most vulnerable because they both derive more than 60
percent of their sales outside the United States.
A spokeswoman for Pfizer declined to comment, saying the
company will discuss the impact of foreign exchange when it
reports quarterly results on Jan 27. Merck officials could not
immediately be reached for comment.
J&J shares fell 2.6 percent on Tuesday, while the ARCA
Pharmaceutical Index of U.S. and European drugmakers was
little changed.
"The market today is very much focused on J&J, but companies
like J&J with a big global footprint are also at risk," said
Atlantic Equities analyst Richard Purkiss, who cited Pfizer as
among the most vulnerable.
Indianapolis drugmaker Eli Lilly said earlier this
month it expects foreign exchange "headwinds" in 2015, but would
not give details until it reports quarterly earnings on Jan. 30.
Almost 55 percent of its sales are from outside the United
States.
The dollar gained nearly 13 percent against a basket
of major currencies in 2014, its strongest performance since
1997. For U.S.-based companies, the stronger dollar hurts the
value of sales in overseas markets.
Boris said sales of innovative new drugs from J&J and rival
drugmakers - such as treatments for cancer, diabetes and
hepatitis C - could still mitigate the foreign currency impact
and help them deliver double-digit industry earnings growth over
the next five years.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Leslie Adler)