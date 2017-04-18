April 18 Johnson & Johnson, which is in the process of completing its $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech Actelion, reported on Tuesday a 1.6 percent rise in first-quarter sales.

The diversified healthcare company's sales rose to $17.77 billion in the first quarter from $17.48 billion a year earlier.

J&J's net earnings in the quarter were $4.42 billion, or $1.61 per share. The company reported net earnings of $4.46 billion, or $1.59 per share, a year ago. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)