US STOCKS-Oil drop, weak data weigh on Wall St; Fed move looms
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq down 0.05 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
April 18 Johnson & Johnson, which is in the process of completing its $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech Actelion, reported on Tuesday a 1.6 percent rise in first-quarter sales.
The diversified healthcare company's sales rose to $17.77 billion in the first quarter from $17.48 billion a year earlier.
J&J's net earnings in the quarter were $4.42 billion, or $1.61 per share. The company reported net earnings of $4.46 billion, or $1.59 per share, a year ago. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
LONDON, June 14 European shares pulled back on Wednesday, as energy stocks fell on tumbling crude prices and banks were hit after weak U.S. data raised questions over future rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.
NEW YORK, June 14 Former Nasdaq Inc Chief Executive Robert Greifeld will become chairman of trading firm Virtu Financial Inc's board after the company completes its $1.4 billion takeover of rival KCG Holdings Inc .