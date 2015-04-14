April 14 Johnson & Johnson reported an 8.6 percent fall in quarterly profit as the impact of a strong dollar on overseas revenue offset growing sales of its mainstay older drugs.

The company's net profit fell to $4.32 billion, or $1.53 per share, in the first quarter, from $4.73 billion, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 4.1 percent to $17.37 billion. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Simon Jennings)