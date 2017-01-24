GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks end flat though Amazon deal weighs; dollar dips
* U.S. stocks end flat, though Amazon.com, Whole Foods deal weighs
Jan 24 Johnson & Johnson reported a 1.7 percent rise in fourth-quarter sales, due to a strong demand for its newer products.
The diversified healthcare company's sales rose to $18.11 billion in the fourth quarter from $17.81 billion a year earlier.
Net earnings rose to $3.81 billion, or $1.38 per share, from $3.22 billion, or $1.15 per share.
The band-aid maker also said on Tuesday that it was looking to divest its diabetes care division. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* U.S. stocks end flat, though Amazon.com, Whole Foods deal weighs
TORONTO, June 16 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Friday as energy shares rebounded with oil prices, offsetting losses for consumer staple companies on news that internet retailer Amazon.com Inc was buying Whole Foods Market Inc.
June 16 A CenturyLink Inc employee claimed she lost her job for blowing the whistle on the telecom company's sales culture, according to a Bloomberg report on Friday.