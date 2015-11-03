(Adds additional comments, context)
Nov 3 A long-acting two-drug injection given
once every eight weeks worked as well as three daily pills in
suppressing HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, according to a
clinical trial backed by Johnson & Johnson and
GlaxoSmithKline.
Paul Stoffels, J&J's head of pharmaceuticals, said the
finding offered a potentially "transformational" way to fight
HIV, if the result is confirmed in larger final-stage trials. He
believes the combination could be on the market by 2020.
The mix of J&J's rilpivirine and cabotegravir, from GSK's
HIV unit ViiV Healthcare, proved just as good as taking three
daily pills at maintaining minimal viral levels in HIV-infected
patients when given either monthly or every two months.
Patients getting injections every month had viral
suppression of 94 percent after 32 weeks, while the suppression
rate was 95 percent for those receiving treatment every eight
weeks. By comparison, patients on tablets had a suppression rate
of 91 percent.
During a research and development update for investors in
New York on Tuesday, GSK said ViiV's cabotegravir was one of the
highlights of its new-drug pipeline.
GSK has a majority stake in ViiV, alongside minority holders
Pfizer and Shionogi.
A late-stage study of a second combination, J&J's
rilpivirine and ViiV's dolutegravir, has already begun. The
companies are planning to develop other combinations.
