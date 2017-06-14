BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 14 Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday its experimental flu drug significantly reduced viral load compared to a placebo in a mid-stage study of patients with a type of influenza.
Study data also showed that adding J&J's drug, pimodivir, to a widely-used flu treatment called oseltamivir resulted in a significantly lower viral load in some patients, compared to those who received pimodivir alone. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
LAGOS, June 22 Nigerian shares extended falls for the second day as sentiment started to weaken amid the possibility that index provider MSCI will downgrade Nigeria later in the year.
* Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence and approval for two new buildings