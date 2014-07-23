July 23 Johnson Matthey Plc :

* Q1 sales excluding precious metals (sales) were flat at 749 million stg (Q1 2013/14 745 million stg)

* Q1 underlying operating profit fell by 11 pct to 103.6 million stg (Q1 2013/14 116.1 million stg)

* Q1 underlying profit before tax was 10 pct lower at 95.0 million stg (Q1 2013/14 106.0 million stg)

* Excluding impact of foreign exchange movements of about 50 million stg and loss of around 10 million stg in commission income from Anglo, group grew sales by 9 pct

* Guidance for year as a whole remains unchanged, despite further strengthening of sterling

* Expect that group's performance in 2014/15 will be broadly in line with 2013/14

* Impact of loss of commission revenue from Anglo Platinum, approximately 30 million stg

* Effect of foreign currency translation, which could reduce reported underlying operating profit by over 25 million stg if current rates prevail