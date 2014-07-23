July 23 Johnson Matthey Plc :
* Q1 sales excluding precious metals (sales) were flat at
749 million stg (Q1 2013/14 745 million stg)
* Q1 underlying operating profit fell by 11 pct to 103.6
million stg (Q1 2013/14 116.1 million stg)
* Q1 underlying profit before tax was 10 pct lower at 95.0
million stg (Q1 2013/14 106.0 million stg)
* Excluding impact of foreign exchange movements of about 50
million stg and loss of around 10 million stg in commission
income from Anglo, group grew sales by 9 pct
* Guidance for year as a whole remains unchanged, despite
further strengthening of sterling
* Expect that group's performance in 2014/15 will be broadly
in line with 2013/14
* Impact of loss of commission revenue from Anglo Platinum,
approximately 30 million stg
* Effect of foreign currency translation, which could reduce
reported underlying operating profit by over 25 million stg if
current rates prevail
