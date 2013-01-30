LONDON Jan 30 Johnson Matthey PLC : * In a difficult market environment during the quarter, trading across the

group was challenging * Q3 sales excluding precious metals were down 2% at 635 million STG * As expected, underlying profit before tax fell by 19% to £84.3 million * In the quarter, net debt increased by £44 million to £739 million * Still sees group performance in H2 similar to H1