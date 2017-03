LONDON Feb 15 Johnson Matthey PLC : * Agreed an extension to our metal supply agreement with anglo American

platinum limited * Entered into separate contract to provide anglo platinum with platinum metal

market research services * There will, however, be no ongoing market development agreement between the

two parties * Says disappointed to lose commission income but pleased to extend

relationship with anglo platinum * Full year impact on the group will be a loss of commission income of

approximately £35 million