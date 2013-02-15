LONDON Feb 15 Johnson Matthey, the
world's top supplier of catalytic converters, has lost out on
discounts in a new supply agreement with miner Anglo American
Platinum.
One of the main uses of platinum is in the pollution-curbing
converters put in cars and trucks.
Johnson Matthey said on Friday it would retain a deal to buy
platinum from Amplats, but a new agreement from the end of the
year would no longer include discounts as the miner tries to
curb mounting losses.
It said the loss of the discount would cost it 35 million
pounds ($54 million) per year.
The company also said it had scrapped a separate deal with
Amplats to promote platinum in new markets, but signed a new
contract with the mining company to provide market research on
the white metal.
Any restructuring of its precious metals products division
and subsequent savings would not come until the end of 2013 at
the earliest, it said.
Johnson Matthey's shares were trading down 1.8 percent at
0904 GMT, changing hands at 2,257 pence, underperforming the
blue-chip FTSE index.
Amplats, a unit of Anglo American, posted its first
annual loss this month after a year marked by violent strikes,
soaring input prices and lacklustre demand. It plans to mothball
two mines and sell another, leading to a possible 14,000 job
cuts.